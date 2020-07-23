Sheriff: Dog dies after being put into chokehold, man charged

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been charged after his 7-year-old pitbull died after being put into a chokehold, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden said they discovered the dog, named Karmin, had been put into a chokehold for over three hours eventually resulting in the animal’s death.
The necropsy showed evidence of strangulation, according to Jones.
Karmin’s body has been sent to Ohio State University for further examination.
The dog warden was advised 29-year-old Justin Lunsford was hearing voices from the television telling him the “dog was evil.”
He was arrested for cruelty to a companion animal.
“I shake my head trying to figure some people out. If I ever were speechless, it would be now,” Jones said.
