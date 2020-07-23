Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Indiana boy believed to be in danger

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (FOX19) - A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 1-year-old Indiana boy who police say is believed to be in danger.
Kannon Ellis was last seen about 12:16 p.m. Sunday, East Chicago, Indiana police said in a news release.
The toddler is described as 2 feet, 3 inches tall and 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Champion hooded sweater and jeans.
Kannon is believed to be with his mother, Caneesha Ellis and Jennifer Teniente, both 17.
Caneesha is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. Jennifer is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. Both have brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the East Chicago Police Department: 219-391-8796, or 911
