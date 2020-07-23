Somewhat Lower Humidity and the Lack of Showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The humidity has been high again today and even though it will not be comfortable we are looking at slightly lower humidity tomorrow and through the weekend. It will still be muggy just a bit less so for a few days.
The forecast looks good for the first three games of the Cincinnati Reds 2020 season starting tomorrow evening. There will be a few pop-up showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons but mostly well south and southeast of GABP. Mostly Sunny weather is forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be warm while the weekend will be hot. High temperatures in the 90s will make it another hot weekend.
