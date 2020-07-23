Stuffed puppy left behind at CVG to fly home to Florida

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A stuffed puppy that was left at the Starbucks inside CVG on July 14 is finally heading home.
Airport officials say “Jet” will fly Allegiant Airlines back to his home in Clearwater, Florida to be reunited with its owner.
While Jet was at the airport, officials made sure to show the stuffed animal around.
Officials say they were able to track down the owner after posting about Jet on social media.
They say they were able to reach more than 1,000,000 people on Facebook alone.
Jet will fly back home on Friday.
