Teen shot in Deerfield Twp: Sheriff’s office releases video of 2 suspects

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) -A 16-year-old male is expected to recover after he was shot in the head in a Deerfield Township park late Wednesday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the teen’s stepfather tells FOX19 NOW.
The incident was reported in the area of Squires Gate Drive and Snider Road just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The teen and his girlfriend left his house to get something to eat, his stepfather said. At one point, two children and another person joined them.
It remains unclear whether they were in the vehicle when the teen departed the house or were picked up after, he said.
At one point, someone in another car started shooting at car the teen was riding in, striking him in the back of his head as he sat in the backseat, the stepfather said.
As the shots were fired, the car with the teen drove away and then stopped at a Marathon station off Reading Road at the direction of a Warren County dispatcher, according to a recording of the 911 call released to FOX19 NOW.
An ambulance took the the teen to a nearby hospital, the stepfathers says.
Early Wednesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office released additional details about the case and requested the public’s help identifying two suspects.
Sheriff’s officials say the juvenile victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and is expected to be released.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 513-695-1280.
