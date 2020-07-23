Tri-State school districts working to provide students technology for remote instruction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As many Tri-State students face the prospect of remote learning in the fall, school districts are working to ensure they have the technology they need.
That’s especially impactful for families who don’t already have a computer and can’t afford to purchase a new one.
Cincinnati Public Schools is one of several districts around the state handing out laptops and tablets to students, who now number over 30,000.
Other school districts are working with similar aims in mind — to close the digital divide.
“We definitely know that technology is a powerful instructional tool, that it’s a tool. It is a resource,” Princeton City School District Superintendent Tom Burton told FOX19 NOW Thursday. “It does not ever replace that face-to-face teaching.”
As of now, Burton says the district is planning to bring students back to class for traditional learning. But in case they can’t, the district is ensuring its students stay connected.
”Every single one of our students is going to have WiFi,” Burton said. “We’re going to take care of it.”
And if parents want to keep their kids at home, they’ll need a laptop or tablet.
”If someone chooses remote we’ll provide it if they don’t have it,” Burton added.
The Kenton County School District is using social media to put out its plans for the upcoming school year with three options for parents consider, one in-person learning option and two stay at home options.
”Where students are participating in class, real-time via technology or our virtual online learning center,” Kenton County School District Superintendent Henry Webb, Ph.D, explained.
More, all district students will receive a device as well, and the district is currently working on a plan to get families help with internet service.
