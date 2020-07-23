Warren County deputies arrest two suspects in connection to Deerfield Twp. shooting

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio(FOX19) -Warren County deputies say they arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting that injured a 16-year-old male.
Deputies arrested 21-year-old Cameron Henderson and a 13-year-old boy for the shooting that occurred in the area of Squires Gate Drive and Snider Road Wednesday evening.
The 16-year-old and his girlfriend left his house to get something to eat, his stepfather said. At one point, two children and another person joined them.
Someone in another car started shooting at the car the teen was riding in, striking him in the back of his head as he sat in the back seat, the stepfather said.
As the shots were fired, the driver of the car with the 16-year-old drove away and then stopped at a Marathon station right off Reading Road at the direction of a Warren County dispatcher, according to a recording of the 911 call released to FOX19 NOW.
Deputies stated in a press release that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was treated and is expected to be released.
Warren County deputies say Henderson faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault. The 13-year-old suspect faces an aggravated robbery charge.
Detectives are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or 513-695-1289.
