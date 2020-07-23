WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
DeWine announced he is imposing a statewide mandatory mask order that will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Masks must be worn at all times when at an indoor location that’s not a residence. They must also be worn outdoors when unable to keep social distance from those not in your household and when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation.
“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports - to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask,” DeWine said.
He also said the state is joining Kentucky is implementing a travel advisory for states with a 15-percent positivity rate or higher. Ohio recommends those who visit the state to quarantine for two weeks.
Those states include Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.
“If you’re traveling from one of these yellow states, you should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing,” DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 80,186 cases (including 1,444 new ones) in Ohio since the pandemic began in March.
DeWine has attributed the increase in cases to increased testing and new spread of the novel virus.
He also said the state is seeing more outbreaks happening from informal gatherings such as house parties, sleepovers and bridal showers.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.