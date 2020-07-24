Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases school reopening guidelines

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced COVID-19 reopening guidelines for the 2020/2021 school year.
According to the guidance below, each of the 107 schools will be preparing for three different learning models:
- Full opening with regular operations.
- Full closure of with some type of remote learning.
- A blended operation that will include some students in school with regular operations on campus and others distance learning at home due to illness, exposure, quarantine, etc.
The Archdiocese addressed that those who are returning to the classroom should follow these guidelines.
- Daily temperature checks
- Isolation areas for sick students-If a student does not meet the health requirements, they are required to wait in an isolation area, where they will have to wait for a second temperature check using a different thermometer and wait to be picked up. Symptom checks should be done daily, the Center for Disease Control says.
Each school must have a social distancing policy.
- Officials say when social distancing is almost impossible, face masks are essential.
- Desks will be rearranged to remain socially distant as possible.
- Art teachers (art, music, physical education) should visit the classes when possible.
- Shared spaces (i.e. gymnasium) must be cleaned and disinfected after every use, including all sports equipment.
- Complete a plan to offer recess following health and safety mandates.
- Consider assigning a single class/cohort a day to specific recess equipment (e.g. slides, swings, etc.). Equipment should be cleaned and disinfected before use by another cohort/class.
Each school must have a face mask policy.
- The face masks should align with the school’s policy.
- They must be worn when students are moving from place to place in classrooms, school buildings, and other school facilities.
- Masks must cover the nose and mouth, stay in place, be cleaned regularly and be in good condition
- Masks should be labeled with names and every student/staff should have multiple masks.
Officials say students learning remotely will be held to the same grading and performance standards as the students at school.
Those learning at home will be marked absent if not logged on at the times designated by the school.
Students who choose a remote learning option may not participate in school-sponsored extra-curricular activities, the Archdiocese said.
Below is the entire Archdiocese of Cincinnati school guidance.
