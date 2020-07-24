Campbell County man pleads guilty to animal abuse, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man plead guilty in a Campbell County courtroom after a viral video surfaced of him and and a woman hitting a one-year-old pit bull, “Justice,” with a hammer and a crutch, court documents said.
Court documents say Kameron Covington plead guilty to a charge of torture of an animal and is sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Justice’s foster mom, Stephanie Weddle, says the puppy was beaten because it bit the the couple’s child.
The woman, Marissa Whitridge, plead guilty in June to torture of a dog and served four days in jail, fined for 165 days. The judge also told her that she is not allowed to own another animal again.
Weddle adds the woman’s jail sentence is not enough, calling it a “slap on the wrist.”
Justice is faring better now, Weddle says.
"He's just the happiest boy in the world," Weddle said. "Big puppy, super playful."
