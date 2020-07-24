Commissioner downplays disagreement between city, county on Banks music venue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A series of disagreements between the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County regarding the new music venue under construction at The Banks throws the project’s completion date into doubt.
Earlier this week, the city sent a memo to Mayor John Cranley and members of city council addressing progress on the project that has been two years in the making. The memo accuses the county of delaying the project, which includes the music venue and an abutting park.
It reads in part: “As a result of the county’s delay, the music venue and adjacent park projects are facing delays and cost increases that may put the projects in jeopardy.”
Hamilton County Commissioner Victoria Parks tells FOX19 NOW she met with Mayor Cranley Thursday evening. In that meeting, Parks says she was able to come to certain agreements with the mayor.
Parks affirmed the music venue is on track and that there will be no delays.
“We feel like we are closer than what we’ve been in a long time,” Parks said.
As to the claims in the memo that the county is jeopardizing the project, she says that’s not the case.
“Of course it costs money. Everything does. But no, the county is confident, and we were encouraged yesterday from what we heard with the progress that we’ve made. No, there will not be a delay.”
Parks adds the discussion she had with Cranley gives her hope she will successfully be able to fulfill the late Commissioner Todd Portune’s dream of what the venue can be.
Parks took over Portune’s seat at his recommendation upon his death, and her meeting with Cranley echoes one held between the mayor and Portune last year that paved the way for the current development.
“My number-one job is to protect Todd Portune’s legacy, to protect his intentions,” Parks said. “That’s my number-one job. And that’s what I do. I am so proud of it, and I can feel Todd’s energy, especially when I come down here.”
But there’s still work to be done.
County Administrator Jeff Aluotto released a statement Friday that reads: “All the contracts to advance The Banks projects are either executed or are awaiting signature by the city. We clearly have to continue to finalize a long-term cooperative agreement and continue to meet with the mayor and city manager to iron out those details.”
Parks says the venue will be completed by December, adding she looks forward to the fun it will bring to the city.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.