Covington joins other river cities, withdraws from Riverfest 2020

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The City of Covington has canceled its participation in Riverfest 2020, city officials said in a release Friday.
The move, made by an executive order signed by Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, comes weeks after the City of Newport announced the same decision. The City of Bellevue has also withdrawn from the event.
Both cities cited health and safety concerns related to the pandemic.
“This is about protecting the health and safety of our residents,” Covington Assistant City Manager Bruce Applegate said. “Two things are absolutely clear: Health officials are strongly counseling against any large gatherings of people, and the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and across the nation have been increasing dramatically.”
The end-of-summer event, officially the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks, is one of the hallmarks of the region.
Fireworks are typically shot off of a barge on the Ohio River, with crowds gathering on both sides of the river.
More than 250,000 people attended Riverfest in 2019. Its fireworks show is among the largest in the midwest.
WEBN’s promotions director told FOX19 NOW last week meetings had been held with the Coast Guard and Rozzi’s Fireworks: “At this time, we cannot comment on the state of Riverfest 2020. We will be releasing a statement in the coming weeks once a plan is secured for the event.”
