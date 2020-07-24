Dry and hot this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Even though it will not be much more comfortable, we are looking at slightly lower humidity Friday and Saturday.
It will still be muggy just a bit less so for a couple days. Intense humidity returns Sunday.
The forecast looks good for the first three games of the Cincinnati Reds 2020 season starting this evening.
Mostly Sunny weather is forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday will be warm while the weekend will be hot.
High temperatures in the 90s will make it another hot weekend.
