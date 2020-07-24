Great Weekend For Baseball, GO REDS!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The humidity today was high enough so you were aware of it but much lower than it was Thursday. That makes for a great evening for the Cincinnati Reds opener.
The forecast looks good for the first weekend of the Cincinnati Reds 2020 season. No rain is in the forecast this evening, Saturday and Sunday but it will be hot. The humidity will be nice through late Saturday, then increase to much higher levels Sunday.
The heat index Saturday will be just about the same as the temperature which will peak in the low 90s. On Sunday with much higher humidity look for an afternoon heat index of 98°.
Both and Saturday will be mostly sunny. Go Reds!
