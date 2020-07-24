Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs executive order for all Hoosiers to wear face coverings starting Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday requiring all Hoosiers to wear face coverings starting Monday.
The order states that every Hoosier must wear a face covering:
- Inside a business, public building or other indoor place open to the public. It does not extend to private offices, private workspaces or meetings in which six feet social distancing is practiced between people not in the same household.
- An indoor space where social distancing is not feasible.
- Using public transportation or while in a taxi, private car, or ride-sharing vehicle.
“Hoosiers have worked hard to get where we are today with businesses open and people back at work. We want to keep it that way. We don’t want to dial things back. Face coverings can and will help us blunt the increase of this virus,” Gov. Holcomb said.
The order also includes students and faculty members.
According to the order, all students in grades 3 through 12 are required to wear masks unless they are exempt.
Exemptions include:
- Eating or drinking
- Children between the ages of two and eight, except when on school busses or school-sponsored modes of transportation. They are strongly encouraged to wear them.
- People who are not in the same household and are six feet apart
- Extracurricular and co-curricular activities
- Recess
If social distancing can be configured in the classroom, face coverings or shields do not need to be worn. If social distancing cannot be configured, they need to be worn.
The Gov. says he signed the order due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Indiana State Department of Health says that there are just over 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 60,598.
The governor states he used data to back up his decision.
- An increase in overall hospitalizations from approximately 600 a day near the end of June to approximately 800 now
- The highest number of cases in a single day with 1,011 Hoosiers reported positive Friday
- A rise in COVID-19 positivity across the state from a low of 3.6% in June nearly double that percentage in July
- Some counties, which early on had minimal positive cases in some instances, now reporting regular double-digit positive cases
The order will go until at least Aug. 26. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.
