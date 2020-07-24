Opening Day: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s finally Reds Opening Day in Cincinnati, and while the season was delayed due to COVID-19 and there won’t be a parade at Findlay Market, there’s still lots of things to do.
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Detroit Tigers in a home game at Great American Ball Park tonight at 6:10 p.m.
You can watch live on FOX Sports Ohio or head to one of the many fan hangouts in the region that undoubtedly will be showing the game.
The Cincinnati Reds are putting forth a plan that would have fans fill about 20% of the seats at Great American Ball Park for the 2020 season.
That means between 9,000 and 10,000 fans could be in the ballpark for each game.
Reds Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini says Major League Baseball has a desire to get fans back in all stadiums at some point in an appropriate socially distanced way, but it won’t happen in the next few weeks.
In the meantime, Castellini is urging fans to enjoy Opening Day from home.
He says to watch or listen to the games and follow the Reds on social media.
For more than a century, Findlay Market has marked the start of all Opening Day festivities. People line up to see the floats go past and visit the market’s many merchants.
This year, there won’t be a parade, floats or large crowds due to the novel coronavirus, but the market is still hoping people visit on the unofficial holiday.
They are holding several activities to mark Reds Opening Day.
There will be food and drink specials from places such as OTR Bagel Bar, DoJo Gelato, The Grill and Pet Wants.
There will be plenty of promotions such as a Reds waffle at Taste of Belgium, an Eckerlin Meats grill-out and more.
You can see all of the specials here.
Findlay Market will also be providing live entertainment from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can listen to the game can via the Biergarten’s loudspeakers after the musicians are done.
The game will be played until the bar closes at 8 p.m.
For a full list of restaurants and vendors participating, visit here.
