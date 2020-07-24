Police: Woman dies in crash involving semi on I-75

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One woman died Friday as a result of a crash involving a semi occurred on I-75 at Western Avenue Friday.
Police say Lisa Landrum, 50, died as a result of the crash on southbound I-75.
David Cooper, 27, was operating a 2002 Nissan Xterra Sport Utility vehicle southbound on I-75 when he “failed to leave Assured Clear Distance Ahead” and hit the rear of a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Abdullahi Handule, 46, officers said. Police arrived to the scene around 1 p.m.
Police said Cooper “failed to leave Assured Clear Distance Ahead” when he struck the semi.
Landrum, the passenger of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers say Handule and Cooper were not injured in the crash.
Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts and excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
