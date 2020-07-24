Several local Justice stores to close after parent company files bankruptcy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several local clothing stores including the Justice tween brand are closing after their parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ascena Retail Group, which also operates Lane Bryant, Catherines, Lou & Grey and Cacique, said in a news release this week it plans to shutter all of its Catherines plus-size stores as well as a “significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.”
“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carrie Teffner, interim executive chair, said in the release. “As a result, we took a strategic step forward today to protect the future of the business for all of our stakeholders.”
Justice stores closing locally are, according to the company’s website:
- Bridgewater Falls in Fairfield Township off Princeton Road
- Waterstone Center off Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township
- Stone Creek Towne Center off Colerain Ave and I-275 in Colerain Twp
- Western Hills Plaza off Glenway Avenue in Westwood
- Eastgate Mall location off US 32 and I-275 in Union Township
- Florence Square on Mall Road in Florence and the location inside Florence Mall
- Crestview Hills Town Center off Town Center Boulevard in Crestview Hills
Other local stores closing include:
- Ann Taylor Factory Store at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in off Ohio 63 and I-75 in Monroe
- Catherines in Florence Mall
- Catherines off East Kemper Road near Tri-County Mall in Springdale
