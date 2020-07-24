Troopers release dash cam footage of semi-truck police chase on I-275

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol released the dash video of a police chase involving a driver of a semi-truck on I-275.
Patrick Berthelot, 40, was arrested after an hours-long police chase and is currently charged with kidnapping. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to Cincinnati Police Department Lt. Steve Saunders.
Police said a female in the semi possibly suffered a broken leg during the pursuit.
Saturday’s chase on I-275 started when police say a call about a driver driving erratically was made to Ohio State Patrol. When troopers tried to stop the semi, Berthelot refused and continued driving.
Miami Township and other departments used stop sticks, which police say flattened one of the semi’s tires.
Even with a flat tire, Berthelot continued driving up and down the interstate.
Berthelot at one point during the chase stopped to disconnect the trailer from the semi and proceeded on I-275.
SWAT used a .50 caliber rifle to shoot out the engine block on the semi, which made the vehicle lose oil and effectively forcing Berthelot to stop, police say.
“He would have killed somebody,” said Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate. “Let me make this clear. Had it not shut down, had we not got involved, the way he was recklessly driving a 5,000, 10,000-pound vehicle, somebody would have been dead today.”
Berthelot could face additional charges as this investigation continues, Lt. Saunders says.
His bond was set at $275,000.
