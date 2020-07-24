Waffle House waitress still traumatized months after Sharonville brawl

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Five men were indicted last week in connection with a brawl at a Sharonville Waffle House in January.
Seven months after the incident, Julia Broughton still has trouble talking about it.
“I thought one of my employees was going to die,” she told FOX19 NOW Friday. “That’s what I thought when I put myself in that situation.”
Broughton says she normally works dayside as a server, but that weekend night on January 12 she was filling in on the overnight shift.
“I had never been in a fight like that. I was in fear for my life.”
She says she tried to intervene after several people attacked one of her coworkers.
“He was tiny and young,” Broughton said. “He was only 21, if that. When I see that happen, I couldn’t just stand there or anything.”
That, Broughton says, is when she got hit in the mouth.
“That’s what I did, I tried to help,” she explained. “In the process, my teeth are gone. I have to get new teeth now.”
According to court documents, Cameron Feltner, Anthony Cornist, Mark Cornist, Darious DIckey and Damonte Dickey face charges of assault, felonious assault and aggravated rioting. The indictment is embedded at the end of this article.
Darious Dickey is the only one still at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Broughton says she’s still scarred from the brawl. She no longer works at the Sharonville Waffle House, opting to transfer to another location instead.
Because of money troubles, she says she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to get her teeth fixed.
“Working as a server, your mouth is your mouth piece, ya know?” She said. “It’s your money.”
The indictment names two other victims in the brawl. Broughton says one of them had to do physical therapy.
Darious Dickey has a court date in August. The status of the other individuals charged remains unclear.
