WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear delivers update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to deliver an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Kentucky during a scheduled 4 p.m. press conference.
On Thursday the governor and Kentucky’s health experts said they were looking ahead to next week for signs that measures announced in early July are slowing the spread of the virus — or not —in the commonwealth.
“The data we see next week is going to drive a lot of decisions,” Beshear said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.