Air quality alert issued; ways to help reduce ozone

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is an air quality alert for Saturday and Sunday as ozone levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
There are things you can do to reduce ozone and help those who are at risk.
You can ride your bike; you can walk, or you can carpool. Any form of traveling that does not require a lot of car use can help.
You can also reduce your trips and eliminate any unnecessary trips.
Also, remember not to idle your vehicle.
Exhaust can contribute to ozone formation and it is also a good reminder to refuel after about 8 p.m. because that is something else that can contribute to ozone formation.
You can also make sure that your vehicle is properly maintained. Getting your oil checked and making sure your tires are inflated properly can both help.
Lastly, when you are in your house you can unplug electronics that you are not using, and when you leave the room make sure that you turn off the lights.
