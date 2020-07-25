Cincinnati Music Festival, P&G, Artswave launch outdoor museum at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Music Festival, Proctor and Gamble, and Artswave launched an outdoor museum at Washington Park Saturday.
The CMF Outdoor Museum features 15 artists who are focusing on community, unity, music, and celebration.
Officials say the outdoor museum is a new addition to this year's Cincinnati Music Festival.
"It really came about where the music festival was postponed, you couldn't go (at the time) into a museum, you can't go to a concert and how do you create community and unity and celebration in a different way and in a safe way,"
That's why artists set up shop in Washington Park for 12 hours to celebrate art and culture.
"It's awesome! We're out here, we're in good spirits, we're painting, and we are basically able to express ourselves in a way that we might not otherwise be able to do so," Dayton-based artist, Jam Ocean Blue said.
Officials say three artist project leads chose the 15 artists. Gee Horton (visual artist and a key player in artist recruitment for the Black Lives Matter mural), David Michael Butler( SoReal artist and Assistant Professor/ Illustration Chair at the Art Academy of Cincinnati), and Pam Kravetz (artist and educator).
"Individuals selected for the CMF Outdoor Museum add to the diverse pool of talent featured in the Black Lives Matter mural with the goal of increasing opportunities for local artists of color to exhibit their art through the community," officials said in a press release.
Jam Ocean Blue said this is a rather uncommon workspace for her but is enjoying time out with her niece, who showed up as a helping hand.
"I prefer to work alone in my studio in my house. However, I think that because of everything going on, I can't really see my friends and family, I think that this is awesome because now I'm able to just see different faces, meet new people," Jam Ocean Blue said.
Artwork from all 15 artists will be at the exhibition for the public to see from Saturday until Sept. 7.
