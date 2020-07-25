Fairfield City Schools District release school reopening plans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Fairfield City Schools District released plans to reopen their schools starting Wednesday, Aug. 19 for the 2020/2021 school year.
District officials stated students will either learn in the classroom or choose remote learning.
If students choose face-to-face instruction:
- Students are asked to wear face coverings, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing as much as possible in classrooms, hallways, and other spaces.
- Officials say students who are sick are required to quarantine but will continue to receive instruction/assignments from their assigned classroom teacher.
- Students on IEPs will continue to receive appropriate related services as agreed upon in the most current IEP.
- Due to the executive order, preschools will only be provided for special education students.
Students and staff will also be required to wear face coverings.
“Wearing face coverings is especially important during times of elevated community spread, particularly when social distancing is not possible, the district said. “Face coverings are critical to preventing the spread of the virus from person-to person.”
For students taking the bus:
- Seating charts are required on each bus to assist with contact tracing if that is needed
- Face coverings are all required for students and bus drivers. Students who refuse to wear a face covering will not be transported.
- Two students are required per seat, unless stated otherwise.
- If students have other family members on the bus, district officials say they will try their best to seat them together
Each school will have its own recess policy.
Recess will be allowed, but students are not to be on the playground equipment that is considered the most touched, difficult to clean or maintain social distancing.
For lunch, cafeteria staff is required to wear cloth face masks as well as students. Students are to cloth wear face masks in all areas of the cafeteria when not eating or drinking.
Food and utensils will be prepackaged. Students will be required to sanitize or wash their hands before eating or entering the cafeteria.
For those who are a part of the Latchkey program, temperature checks will be taken. Hand washing will be enforced before entering and leaving the classroom.
The district says all student-athletes and coaches are to complete a pre-practice screening to ensure that all participants are symptom-free. They are also to practice social distancing, hand washing, as well as take all other precautions.
The district will also ensure that routine, supplemental, real-time, emergency, and personal area cleaning will be implemented in the schools.
If the schools are forced to close, the district will shift to its Continuity of Learning Plan to continue to provide instruction to students at home during the closure.
Students who decide to learn remotely have the option to go back to school at the end of the first semester.
Officials say that remote learning will be a little different than the spring.
Students will work on their own through online modules.
The district says students will be expected to:
- Log into each course on scheduled school days.
- Review all instructions, assignments, and materials daily.
- Seek help from teachers/administrators if needed.
- Treat each day as a school day.
- Students (with guidance from parents, if needed) should set a daily routine and create an environment conducive to learning.
Students who receive special education services will be provided a similar virtual format to other students.
Anyone who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or someone in their household has been exposed, should contact the school, the district said.
Those who have been exposed to someone with the virus must quarantine for 14 days. Those who travel to an area with a high amount of positive cases have the option to quarantine for 14 days.
Any student or staff member who shows symptoms should stay home from school and seek a medical provider, the district said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.