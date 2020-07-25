Former racehorses get new lease on life at Cincinnati Polo Club

“You’ve seen horses run in a field, loose, that’s what they do,” says Potter. “They run, stop, turn, go, and that’s what we do out here, and if a horse doesn’t like that, we don’t play them. We spend a lot of time and money teaching them and playing, and if they’re not willing to bump, or stop, or turn, you’re in a disadvantage because a horse is 80 percent of the game.”