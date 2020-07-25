Heat and humidity return Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clear skies overnight will allow for the development of patchy fog on Sunday morning. Low temps will fall into the mid to upper 60′s.
High pressure and dry conditions will remain across the region through the rest of the weekend.
As this area of high pressure drifts east, there would be a slim chance of an isolated shower in our southern communities Sunday afternoon, but most will remain dry.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday as a cold front pushes through.
High temps will fall into the low and mid 80′s from Tuesday into the weekend with shower chances most days.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.