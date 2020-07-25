1 person killed, 5 others hospitalized after head-on crash, sheriff says

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A passenger was killed, and five other people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says.
A vehicle going south on Hamilton Cleves Road went over the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
A passenger from the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital after arriving, the sheriff says.
The driver of the vehicle that was going south was flown to the hospital, but Sheriff Jones said the extent of their injuries is not known.
Four people, who were inside the vehicle going north on Hamilton Cleves Road, were also taken to the hospital, the sheriff says.
The injuries of those four people are also unknown, Sheriff Jones said.
The sheriff said deputies and first responders were called to the scene of the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
