Reds’ Matt Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One day after starting on Opening Day, Reds’ infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19.
The Reds announced the positive result Saturday afternoon.
Davidson, who started the first game of the season after a hot-hitting summer camp, will be out a minimum of 10 days after the Reds placed him on the injured list.
According to MLB protocol, there is no minimum or maximum number of games a player will miss, and for a player to be eligible to return, he must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and receive approval from team doctors.
This is Davidson’s first season with the Reds.
