Truck crashes into Autozone during fatal wreck, troopers say

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Blanchester Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 8 a.m., troopers say, Michael Conley, 38, was driving towards the intersection of Cherry Street and State Route 28 when a box was approaching the same area.
The driver of that truck, Timothy Wyatt, 24, troopers say, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Conley’s Chevrolet Volt.
The impact of the collision sent both vehicles off the road.
The box truck drove into the Autozone store, causing serious structural damage, troopers said.
OSHP confirms that Conley was pronounced dead at the scene and Wyatt was transported to the Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
OSHP is still investigating this crash.
