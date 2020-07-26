Another hot and muggy day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies will be mainly clear overnight, but low temps by Monday morning will only fall into the low 70′s.
A cold front will move through the region Monday and Tuesday producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Ahead of this front afternoon high temps Monday will once again reach the upper 80′s to 90 degrees, with dew points in the low 70′s.
In this environment, any thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening will be capable of very heavy rain, and the stronger storms could produce damaging winds.
Rain and thunder may linger into the first half of Tuesday but should shift south by Tuesday afternoon.
Cooler air settles in for the end of the week.
