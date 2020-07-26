Fire in Evanston leaves 2 injured, district fire chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people suffered minor injuries after a fire occurred in Evanston Saturday night, District Fire Chief Matthew Flager said.
Chief Flager said the fire happened in the 1800 block of Clarion Ave near Montgomery Road around 9:45 p.m.
When East Walnut Hills firefighters arrived, they found fire showing from the rear of the single-family home. So firefighters initiated an interior attack and put the flame out in 15 minutes, Chief Flager said.
Chief Flager said one adult and one juvenile were in the house at the time of the fire. Medics on the scene evaluated both. A cat was rescued from the fire.
The cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking, the fire chief said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.