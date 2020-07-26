Contests
Rape trial continues Tuesday for ex-Cov-Cath basketball player

Jacob Walter
Jacob Walter(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The rape trial continues Tuesday for a former Covington Catholic basketball player accused of rape and sodomy.

The trial started Monday afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court once a jury was seated.

The state will resume opening arguments when proceedings resume at 9 a.m.

Jacob Walter was arrested in December 2018, shortly after a young woman, who was then 18, came forward with accusations.

[PREVIOUS: Former CovCath basketball star indicted on rape, sodomy charges]

Court documents state she told deputies Walter forcefully raped and sodomized her on a Sunday in December 2018.

She said the attacks started at 7:30 a.m. and continued through the day.

According to a complaint, the teenager stated: “We weren’t even in the house five minutes and he tried to have sex with me again. He said ‘it would be fine’... it hurt so bad... I was bleeding... When I got upset, he grabbed me by the hair and yanked my neck back and said, ‘stop being (an expletive)’ in an angry voice.”

Walter, who is 7-foot tall, held the victim down and pulled her hair, which injured her, Boone County deputies said.

She told investigators she was afraid of Walter due to his size and strength, according to court records. Walter weighed about 270 pounds at the time.

A detective has testified that Walter texted and called the victim repeatedly afterward, saying he was sorry for whatever he did.

Since his arrest, Walter maintained his innocence.

He has said that he has never taken part in non-consensual sex.

Walter is currently on house arrest. According to a judge’s ruling, he is allowed to leave his home to attend church.

