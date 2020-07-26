Rape trial of ex-Cov-Cath basketball player stretches into third day

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Testimony is stretching into the third day in the trial of a former Covington Catholic basketball player accused of rape and sodomy.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim is expected to testify Wednesday.

Jacob Walter was arrested in December 2018, shortly after the young woman, who was then 18, came forward with accusations.

The trial started Monday once a jury was seated.

On Tuesday, members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office took the stand.

The woman accusing Walter of rape and sodomy told deputies he forcefully raped and sodomized her on a Sunday in December 2018, court records show.

She said the attacks started at 7:30 a.m. and continued through the day.

According to a complaint, the teenager stated: “We weren’t even in the house five minutes and he tried to have sex with me again. He said ‘it would be fine’... it hurt so bad... I was bleeding... When I got upset, he grabbed me by the hair and yanked my neck back, and said, ‘stop being (an expletive)’ in an angry voice.”

Walter, who is 7-foot tall, held the victim down and pulled her hair, which injured her, Boone County deputies have said.

She told investigators she was afraid of Walter due to his size and strength, according to court records. Walter weighed about 270 pounds at the time.

An emergency room nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Amanda Peel, also testified Tuesday.

She told the jury she performed the evidence collection exam on the alleged victim in the early hours of Dec. 10.

“She mentioned being hit on the arm, and I found those contusions on the arm,” Peel testified. “She mentioned her breasts being grabbed and squeezed, and I found quite a few contusions on the breasts.”

A detective has testified that Walter texted and called the victim repeatedly afterward, saying he was sorry for whatever he did.

Since his arrest, Walter has maintained his innocence, saying he has never taken part in non-consensual sex.

Walter is currently on house arrest. According to a judge’s ruling, he is allowed to leave his home to attend church.

