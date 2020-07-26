Jacob Walter takes the stand day after accuser’s testimony

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The former Covington Catholic basketball player accused of rape and sodomy is on the stand Thursday as his trial enters day four.

Jacob Walter was arrested in December 2018, shortly after a young woman, who was then 18, came forward with accusations. He has maintained his innocence, saying he has never taken part in non-consensual sex.

On Wednesday, Walter’s accuser took the stand.

The alleged victim provided emotional testimony, one day after Boone County sheriff’s deputies took the stand.

She had to take several breaks, choked up during testimony, and appeared to hyperventilate as she described the events leading up to the alleged rape and sodomy on Dec. 9, 2018.

“Our date was great,” she said. “I was floored. He was the perfect gentleman... Opened the car door for me, pulled out the chair.”

She said the two matched on Tinder and had their first date on Dec. 5.

They got together every day afterward until Dec. 9, she said. During that span, she recalled noticing an aggressive shift in Walter’s behavior, particularly when they were intimate on Dec. 8.

“It was consensual,” she said. “He was just a bit more aggressive than he was the night prior.”

Walter’s lawyer, Jon Alig, asked the alleged victim: “But you stressed that you wanted him to come over on Sunday. I mean, you said things like, ‘Get in here,’ ‘You owe me cuddles,’ ‘I love you.’”

The alleged victim said the next day she woke up not feeling well but still wanted to see Walter, so she asked him to come over. She said when he got there, he was handsy, touching her all over.

“He starts kissing me and touching me everywhere,” she said. “I told him, ‘This is not what I want,’ and to stop. He didn’t stop. Instead, he pulled off my clothes. He flipped me over.”

She said the suspect sodomized her twice and raped her throughout the day.

Alig argued she continued to hang out with him between the alleged rapes.

“Not to sound clever, but you didn’t decline any Chinese food from your alleged rapist, correct, yes?”

The prosecutor showed evidence that once the alleged victim left at the end of the night, Walter called and texted her repeatedly.

She said she didn’t tell anyone about what happened to her until after the third alleged rape when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called, and she went in for a sexual assault exam.

Said Alig, “You kept the necklace on that he bought you during the SANE exam. I mean, you weren’t so repulsed by him took it.”

Walter, who is 7-foot tall, held the victim down and pulled her hair, which injured her, Boone County deputies have said.

She told investigators she was afraid of Walter due to his size and strength, according to court records. Walter weighed about 270 pounds at the time.

An emergency room nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Amanda Peel, also testified Tuesday.

She told the jury she performed the evidence collection exam on the alleged victim in the early hours of Dec. 10.

“She mentioned being hit on the arm, and I found those contusions on the arm,” Peel testified. “She mentioned her breasts being grabbed and squeezed, and I found quite a few contusions on the breasts.”

The trial is expected to continue through Friday before a break.

Walter is currently on house arrest. According to a judge’s ruling, he is allowed to leave his home to attend church.

