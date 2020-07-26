Former Cov-Cath basketball player accused of rape expected in court Monday

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A former Covington Catholic basketball player, accused of rape and sodomy, is expected back in court this week.
Jacob Walter is facing criminal charges in Boone County for his arrest in December 2018.
Walter was arrested not long after a young woman, who was then 18, came forward with accusations.
Court documents show that the teenager told deputies Walter forcefully raped and sodomized her on a Sunday in December 2018. She said the attacks started at 7:30 a.m. that morning and continued throughout the day.
The teenager, per a filed complaint, stated that “We weren’t even in the house five minutes and he tried to have sex with me again. He said ‘it would be fine’... it hurt so bad... I was bleeding... When I got upset, he grabbed me by the hair and yanked my neck back and said, ‘stop being (an expletive)’ in an angry voice.”
Walter, who is 7 feet tall, held the victim down and pulled her hair, which injured her, deputies said.
She told investigators that she was afraid of Walter due to his size and strength. Walter weighed about 270-pounds at the time.
A detective has testified that Walter texted and called the victim repeatedly afterward, saying he was sorry for whatever he did.
Since his arrest, Walter has claimed that he is innocent. He has said that he has never taken part in non-consensual sex.
Walter is currently on house arrest. He, per a judge’s ruling, is allowed to leave his home to attend church.
Walter’s pre-trial conference is Monday at 2 p.m.
