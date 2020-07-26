Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 860 new cases, 8 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday morning on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The ISDH reported 860 new positive cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 62,372.
Eight new deaths due to coronavirus were also reported Sunday by the health department. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana is now 2,706.
11,088 tests have been administered since Sunday’s update. The total number tested is now at least 701,311 according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 8,356 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,748 total patients have been admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
40,965 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state of Indiana, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 72.3 percent Sunday morning.
