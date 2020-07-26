Reds player on “injured list” after “not feeling well,” manager says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Reds have placed All-Star second baseman Mike Moustakas on the injured list after the team released via Twitter that he woke up not feeling well Sunday morning.
Moustakas, who was in Sunday’s starting line-up, was scratched after manager David Bell said the team told Moustakas to stay home “to be overly cautious.”
”He woke up not feeling well,” said Bell before Sunday’s game. “That’s really all we know.”
Bell emphasized that if a player doesn’t feel well, they have to stay home.
Moustakas was placed on the injured list before Sunday’s first pitch.
The team could not comment on what protocols go into place before Moustakas can get back on the field.
The Reds also announced center fielder Nick Senzel would not be available for Sunday’s game for an unspecified reason.
The team placed infielder Matt Davidson on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.