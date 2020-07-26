Reds rally falls short in opening series letdown against Tigers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds gave up a game-deciding home run in the ninth inning for a second straight loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Tigers means the Reds dropped two of three in the opening series.
Trevor Bauer struck out 13 batters in six and one-third innings on the mound. He also gave up just two hits and one earned run.
Despite losing the series, Reds starting pitchers tied a Major League Baseball record with 33 strikeouts in their first three games of the season and collectively gave up three earned runs in three games.
“It sucks,” said Trevor Bauer. “We had a real chance to win three. We hold ourselves to the standard that we should have won those games.”
With the Reds down 1-0 in the fifth inning, Joey Votto tied the game with an RBI single.
It remained tied 1-1 until the Tigers’ C.J. Cron unloaded a two-run home run off Michael Lorenzen in the top of the ninth inning. It’s the second straight game that Lorenzen gave up a two-run bomb in relief.
“I’m attacking guys, but the execution part is not as clean,” said Lorenzen. “It’s sloppy right now. I remember last year, the more reps that I got, the more consistent I got. I have to just keep moving forward.”
“[Michael] is just trying to find his feel,” said Reds manager David Bell. “The velocity is there. The stuff is there. It’s a difficult game when you don’t have your feel out there. He’s going to find it.”
Down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning with no outs, the Reds rally started when Aristides Aquino delivered an RBI double. With runners on the corners and one out trailing 3-2, Joey Votto grounded into a double play to end the game.
“Our job is to show up and win games,” said Lorenzen. “That’s what our fans want. That’s what our city deserves.”
The Reds (1-2) now host the Cubs for a four-game series beginning Monday at 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
Injury note: Reds manager David Bell noted that Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel both did not play on Sunday because they did not feel well. Bell added that he hopes they return soon and did not want to speculate if it was COVID-19 related.
