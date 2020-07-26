SB I-75 section closed due to crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A crash on a southbound I-75 section has transportation officials telling drivers to use an alternate route.
The wreck happened near mile marker 16 of southbound I-75, close to I-275, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT says the road is closed and drivers should use a different route.
No information on how long the closure will last has been provided.
Sharonville Police are at the scene of this crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
