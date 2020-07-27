American Red Cross seeks volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross stresses the constant need for volunteers.
Stephanie Byrd, American Red Cross Southern and Central Region CEO, particularly emphasizes the need for help in shelters.
Heading deeper into hurricane and wildfire season, Byrd says the goal is to make sure their workforce provides comfort and support while understanding new safety protocols.
The Red Cross urges anyone volunteering to meet essential service needs of the public to check CDC guidelines for people at higher risk of illness.
Specifically there’s a need for sheltering efforts.
Whenever possible, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in hotels.
If hotel stays aren’t possible, the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.
The Red Cross is asking volunteers to commit to at least a 14-day stretch from now until December 1.
