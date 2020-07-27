‘Back to School Bags’ to be offered at several locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Community partners from across Liberty and West Chester townships have joined together to continue the annual Cincinnati Children’s ‘Back to School Bags’ event in a different way.
The event is normally held at Liberty Center during August’s tax-free shopping weekend, but due to concerns over COVID-19, organizers decided the safest way to continue the event would be to offer back to school bags at several locations throughout the area.
“We knew we had to do things differently this year because of the pandemic. I’m really proud of the way our group pulled together to find a way to provide this valuable information to families,” Michelle Hopkins, senior specialist, community relations at Cincinnati Children’s said in a news release. “We feel it’s important to continue to serve the community in the best way we can.”
The following pick-up locations will be open for families from Aug. 3 -14, while supplies last:
● Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, 8749 Cincinnati Dayton Road
● Flip Side, Kendra Scott and Agave & Rye at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row
● Lakota Family YMCA, 6703 Yankee Road
● Journey Church (8/8 only) 7974 Barret Road
● Liberty Township Fire Department, 6682 Princeton Glendale Road
