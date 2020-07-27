Catholic Charities, Freestore Foodbank distribute meals to families in need

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A line of cars waited to get into the parking lot at the Cintas Center on Xavier University’s campus Monday afternoon — but it wasn’t for a sporting event.
The line was for fruit, vegetables, meat, milk and other fresh foods, loaded into hundreds of cars as part of the UDA’s Farmers to Families program.
Also helping was the Freestore Foodbank and around 50 volunteers with Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio, who worked to put food into the hands of those in need.
“We’ve really stepped up our game in trying to respond to the emergency needs of people, especially needs that weren’t as intense as they are right now.” Catholic Charities CEO Tony Stieritz said. “So it’s important to us to be in the space and to respond and to provide some relief during this difficult time.”
Stieritz says they’re happy to be the middle man between farmers and families in need during the pandemic.
“It’s important to help the farmers have a way to get food out to the community, and what better way to do that than to make sure it gets connected to those specially in need and who are hungry right now,” he said.
This is the second time Catholic Charities has hosted a food give-away this summer.
“As long as these needs are there, we want to be part of the picture providing relief,” Stieritz added.
