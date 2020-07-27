Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Pops announce live stream concerts due to pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Cincinnati Pops are introducing some new virtual events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The two groups announced they will live stream seven Live From Music Hall concerts this fall.
The first of these concerts will be conducted by Louis Langrée on Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020.
All-new material some live, and some recorded will be featured during these seven live-streamed events.
CSO and Pops say these concerts will be available on the Orchestra’s website and social media platforms.
The two groups say they are looking into the possibility of offering more free access to the community by showing these concerts on screens in Fountain Square and Washington Park.
A full schedule of programs will be released at the end of August, according to the groups.
CSO and Pops also say they are looking to add to their schedule of neighborhood and community events by expanding the CSO In Your Neighborhood.
These neighborhood events are pop-up concerts feature small ensembles of CSO musicians that happen in unexpected places throughout Greater Cincinnati.
