Clermont Co. hit-skip leaves cyclist with severe injures, police searching for SUV

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mt. Orab woman is still recovering Monday night after authorities say someone hit her with their car while she was riding her bike last Wednesday evening.
The victim, Stephanie Tibbe, had to be airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the crash.
“I’m a human being with a family, and you left me there like I was a piece of trash,” Tibbe said Monday while fighting back tears. “I don’t know why this happened.”
A GoFundMe for Tibbe’s medical expenses states she was “trying to beat the boredom of the (pandemic) by going for a bicycle ride like she does almost every day (...) when her life was changed forever.”
According to the GoFundMe, Tibbe was struck from behind on Eastwood Road off State Route 32 at 8:55 p.m. on July 22 by an SUV going around 45 mph.
“The bumper fractured her spine,” the GoFundMe reads. “Her head hit the windshield, and her body was thrown onto the street where she was knocked unconscious and slid across the concrete sustaining road rash across most of the body.”
The driver stopped momentarily, then sped off without calling the police, according to the GoFundMe.
Skid marks from the crash are still visible on the road where the crash occurred.
Now Tibbe has a fractured vertebra, fractures in her ribs and face, broken teeth and a hole in her tongue, according to the GoFundMe.
“I didn’t see it coming,” Tibbe explained. “So I was just kind of blind-sided.”
Dash cam video shoes two girls stopped to help Tibbe following the crash. They are 16-year-old Olivia Rose and 14-year-old Kaylee Rose.
The girls’ mother tell FOX19 NOW they were on their way to basketball practice when they saw the crash.
“I feel like they saved my life, because I just don’t know what he was planning on doing, you know?” Tibbe said.
Tibbe explains she doesn’t remember the crash or being airlifted to UCMC, but she says she panicked when she woke up and couldn’t see because her eyes were swollen shut.
“I literally thought I was not going to be able to walk and talk and see my family sand friends again,” she recalled.
Officers say they are looking for a silver Kia Sorento last seen driving on SR 32 on the evening of the crash heading towards Sardinia, Ohio.
Detectives say a middle-aged white man with brown hair was driving.
“The most pain I have is with my spirit right now, that somebody literally just did that,” Tibbe said. “I don’t know why they would let me lay there like that, to die.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Mt. Orab Police Department at 937.444.2281.
