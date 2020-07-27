Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sharonville crash at I-75/I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at the Interstate 75/I-275 interchange overnight, Sharonville police confirm.
Officers found a man’s body down in the road with a motorcycle nearby when they responded to a crash at the southbound lanes just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
The accident occurred on the lane to eastbound I-275, according to police.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him Monday as Danny Frantum of Mason.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
