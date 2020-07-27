Coroner responds to fatal shooting on I-75 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting on southbound I-75 in Warren County Monday afternoon.
The Warren County coroner said he is headed to the scene.
According to the coroner, a male victim is inside a car at the 40-mile marker.
Southbound 75 is currently shut down just south of the Austin Landing exit.
The chief of the Springboro Police Department said they are involved in the search for a vehicle that left the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
