Driver charged with OVI in Montgomery Road chase

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 22-year-old driver is under arrest on an OVI charge after leading a Hamilton County deputy sheriff on chase on Montgomery Road early Monday, sheriff’s officials said.
Dayemon Rashawn Tucker is accused of failing to pull over about 5:30 a.m. Monday when the deputy tried to stop him because his vehicle had a flat tire, according to a news release.
The pursuit ensued about 10 miles on northbound Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township into Warren County’s Hamilton Township.
It ended after about 12 minutes when the driver lost control of his vehicle and it struck a guardrail, sheriff’s officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Tucker was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, speeding, possession of marijuana and failure to comply, sheriff’s officials said.
He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.