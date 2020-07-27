Elmwood Place police asking for help identifying man taken to hospital

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Elmwood Place Police are asking for the public’s help.
They are trying to identify a man they say was taken to a local hospital for medical conditions.
Police say the man was not able to show them any identification, leaving them unable to properly ID him.
Now they are sharing the man’s photo on social media, hoping someone will recognize him and come forward with information.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-615-3100.
