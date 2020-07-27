Feel-like temps near 100, chance for storms with damaging winds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front will move through the Tri-State starting Monday, producing feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees and a chance for strong storms with damaging winds this afternoon and evening.
Ahead of this front, the high will once again reach the low 90s, with dew points in the low 70s. Sunday’s high topped out at 92 degrees at 4 p.m. with a heat index of 99.
In this environment, any thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening will be capable of very heavy rain, and the stronger storms could produce damaging winds.
The Storm Prediction has Cincinnati under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Rain and thunder may linger into the first half of Tuesday but should shift south by Tuesday afternoon, we look dry Tuesday afternoon.
Cooler air in the low 80′s settles in for the end of the week.
