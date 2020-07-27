Five displaced in Pleasant Ridge fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Unattended cooking is to blame for a Pleasant Ridge house fire that displaced five people including three children early Monday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 3100 block of Parkview Avenue just after 4 a.m., fire officials said in a news release.
Firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the second floor of the two story, two family occupied dwelling.
The first crews on scene reported smoke showing from the rear of the building. An aggressive interior attack brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Damage was set at $25,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.